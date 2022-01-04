Arilova is well known for its hospitals served by highly qualified doctors of departments right from General Care to Oncology. One can find a number of hospitals on the stretch connecting Hanumanthavaka to Simhachalam via Arilova, with world-class amenities, infrastructure and treatment. This health care zone caters for the needs of people from North Andhra and the other border states. Health City is a hub for both private and government hospitals. It is centrally located near Arilova colony, with easy availability of transport. There is also a BRTS lane for ambulances to reach the hospitals in case of emergency. The hospitals here offer services in ENT, Gastroenterology, Diabetology, Neurology, Gynaecology, Pulmonology, Orthopedic, Paediatric, General Surgery, Urology, Dermatology, Psychiatry and Radiology departments.

Here is a list of hospitals in Arilova, The Health City of Vizag:

#1 LV Prasad Eye Institute

LV Prasad Eye Institute is known for its well equipped eye care and surgeries. It is known to have the best ophthalmologists in the city.

Where: Hanumanthavaka Junction, Visakhapatnam

#2 Apollo Hospitals, Arilova

Apollo Hospital, located in the Health City, has a dedicated cancer treatment unit with advanced equipment to treat organ-specific cancer. The services of other departments provided by this hospital maintain high standards.

Where: Beside L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital

#3 Medicover Hospital, Arilova

Medicover Hospital, Health City, branch is a multi-speciality hospital offering services in departments of cardiology, neurology, nephrology and other departments.

Where: Plot No, 5, BRTS Rd, Chinagadili

#4 Pinnacle Hospital, Arilova

Pinnacle Hospital is known for its experienced Orthopedic Doctors. This hospital provides services in the ENT, Gastroenterology, Diabetology, Neurology, Gynaecology, Pulmonology, and Radiology departments.

Where: Beside Q1Hospital, Chinagadili Junction

#5 Q1 Hospital

Q1 Hospital is a multi specialty hospital well know for its bone and joint treatment. This hospital is known to be served by the best Joint Replacement surgeons.

Where: Beside Pinnacle Hospital, Chinagadili Junction

#6 M.B.Hospitals

M.B Hospital offers services in the ENT, Neurology, Gynaecology, Orthopedic, Paediatric, General Surgery, Urology, Dermatology, Psychiatry and Radiology departments. It is one of the well known hospitals in Arilova for its health care and amenities.

Where: Plot No:15B,BRTS Rd, Arilova

#7 Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Arilova

Rainbow Children’s Hospital is a Paediatric hospital, well known for infant health care and treatment.

Where: Plot No.15A,BRTS Rd, Arilova

#8 Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS)

VIMS is a territory care hospital established in April,2016. This is a government hospital in Arilova. This institute is well known for the rich apex referral care centre with rich clinical equipment.

Where: Near Hanumanthavaka Junction, Mudasarlova Rd