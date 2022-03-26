The Etikoppaka toys which were chosen to represent the ‘One Station One Product‘ concept have been launched at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Passengers boarding and deboarding from platforms number 1 and 8 will now be greeted by the local handcrafted colourful toys.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated the toys stall which was set up by the Western Division of East Coast Railway in association with Etikoppakka Lacquer and Wooden Toy Manufactures Mutually Aided Co-operative Society Ltd. ” One station on each zonal railway will be identified for implementation of concept ‘One Station One Product’, initially as a pilot project for a period of 15 days” he tweeted.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K Tripathi, Senior DCM-II Preethi Rana, DCM Urwashi Kumari, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, and Station Director Manabesh Mishra were present at the inauguration ceremony.

As a part of the Center’s decision to include ‘One Station One Product’ in the recent budget with an aim to promote tourism and give a boost to local industries, Visakhapatnam was chosen as the flagship on the East Coat Railway to start off with the pilot project. Visakhapatnam is a major station with tourist destinations, education hubs, health services, and a regular flow of passengers from various parts of India. It is the nearest to the famous Etikoppaka toys manufacturing village, therefore promoting them as the one product of this zonal railway. Etikoppaka toys and its allied handicraft products will be showcased and sold at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Etikoppaka toys are made with a particular type of wood from the medicinal plant Ankudu Karra and are painted with lacquer colours by local artisans of the Etikoppa Village of Yellamachili Mandal in Visakhapatnam District.

The pilot project which is set for a period of 15 days, will be permanently implemented depending on its success. The main aim of the project is to promote locally made goods, support local artisans and help them with a sustainable income.

