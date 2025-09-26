Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 days ago20 Views

    Operation Lungs: GVMC to accommodate street vendors in Vizag

    The GVMC, while continuing its ‘Operation lungs’ drive in Visakhapatnam, has initiated measures for the welfare of street vendors.

    According to a press note issued by UCD project director P.M. Satyaveni, the process of identifying eligible street vendors has started. As a part of it, zonal commissioners had a meeting with street vendors committees. Alternative arrangements would be made for providing livelihood to all eligible street vendors, said the official in the statement.

    The ‘operation’ was aimed at keeping the city clean and making the roads free from encroachments, she said appealing to the people not to believe what she called the false campaign on the programme.

    She further said that 21 vending zones were identified in the city and submitted to the government. All street vendors would be accommodated in the vending zones.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

