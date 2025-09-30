A caravan is all set to hit the road in Visakhapatnam. To be operated by the tourism development from Visakhapatnam to Araku with a special package, it is expected to draw tourists bound for the Araku Valley.

The vehicle was brought to the Collectorate on 29 September, where District Collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad and Joint Collector K. Mayoor Ashok inspected the vehicle.

Tourism officials Kalyani, J. Madhavi and Jagadish explained features of the caravan for Araku to the Collector.

Aiming at boosting tourism in the State, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has proposed caravan parks at tourist destinations, including Araku Valley.

The proposed caravan provides a pleasant ambience for visitors to enjoy the picturesque locales in the valley.

It has also been proposed to introduce a similar vehicle to Bheemunipatnam.

As a move to make Visakhapatnam an international hub for tourism, there will be annual events in the city like the Bheemili Utsav and Visakha Utsav, along side the International Fleet Review (IFR), which is scheduled for February 2026. Read more about it here: Vizag to be a global tourism hub & festive utsavs planned: Collector

