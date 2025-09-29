Vizag to be a global tourism hub & festive utsavs planned: Collector

The District Collector, M.N. Harendira Prasad, announced that Visakhapatnam will be developed into an international tourist hub during a meeting held on Saturday. Addressing a meeting on the occasion of International Tourism Day, he also stated that the State government will support in establishing Vizag as a hub for global tourism.

The district collector recalled that successful tourism projects, such as the Hop-On Hop-Off double-decker bus and the UH3H museum, were opened along with the reopening of Yatri Niwas.

He also stated that the beach corridor is being developed to attract tourists. GVMC, VMRDA and the Department of Tourism are collaborating to ensure more resorts and hotels will have land allocations along the beach corridor. The government is also focusing on promoting temple tourism in the state.

The district collector has announced that preparations are underway for major annual events such as the Bheemili Utsav and Visakha Utsav. These events aim to promote tourism. He also stated that the International Fleet Review (IFR) is scheduled for February 2026. With these key developments in place, Vizag is being developed to international standards while attracting domestic tourism, the district collector expressed during the meeting held on Sunday for International Tourism Day.

