Operation Lungs: GVMC to set up 21 vending zones for street vendors

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, GVMC, has removed street vendor shops and other encroachments under Operation Life to Urban Green Spaces, Lungs. GVMC has now directed its focus on creating dedicated vending zones. A total of 21 zones will be set up to facilitate eligible vendors across the city over the next few weeks in the first phase.

In this aspect, GVMC is identifying eligible vendors to distribute the vending spots to, as a part of Operation Lungs. The qualifications for being a vendor are that the vendor must belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, operate within the GVMC limits, be registered in the street vendor identification survey along with a valid registration number, maintain records of digital payment transactions, be registered under MEPMA schemes, and must be present during the recent encroachment removal drives. Only one member per family is recognised as a vendor, and the vendors are not permitted to conduct business at multiple locations.

P M Satyaveni, the Project Director of the Urban Community Development wing of GVMC, stated that vendors meeting these criteria will be permitted to operate in the designated vending zones. The proposal for the 21 vending zones is pending government approval, she added.

According to UCD Wing estimates, around 18,000 vendors operate within the GVMC limits.GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has directed the officials to identify additional government lands to expand the vending zones across the city, as 21 zones are insufficient. Vendors will be gradually allocated the shops.

