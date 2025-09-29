Work on 7 key connecting roads for Bhogapuram airport in Visakhapatnam

The foundation stone was laid at Adavivaram junction near Visakhapatnam on 28 September for seven roads that connect the Bhogapuram International Airport.

Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Pranav Gopal, who, along with Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA Commissioner K S Viswanathan, laid the stone, said: “The roads are being laid as a part of the VMRDA master plan at an estimated cost of Rs. 175 crore.”

Pointing out that the VMRDA was playing a key role in steering the city on the path of progress, Pranav Gopal said that the roads would ease traffic on the highway and help passengers reach the airport fast.

The roads are being laid between Chippada and Polipalli, Nerellavalasa and Tallavalasa, Boyapalem and Kapuluppada, Gambhiram and Paradesipalem, Adavivaram and Gandigundam. Besides, connecting roads from Gambhiram and Shivashakti Nagar are also being laid as a part of the master plan.

Meanwhile, work on the Bhogapuram International Airport in Visakhapatnam, which has been named as Alluri Seetharama Raju International Airport, is progressing at a brisk pace, and it is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Being developed by the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited, the airport is located in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district.

