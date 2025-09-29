Tilak Varma Shines as India Clinches Asia Cup Victory

When India was struggling to chase an easy target of 147 runs after losing three key wickets in the Asian Cup final held in Dubai on 28 September night, the Telugu boy from Hyderabad, Tilak Varma, excelled with his shots and steered the team to a thrilling win.

When India needed eight runs in five balls in the last over, the left-handed batsman hit a six confirming the crushing defeat of Pakistan, the arch rival of India.

Amid tense situation, the 21-year-old cricketer made a valuable 69 runs in the match helping the team clinch the series for the ninth time.

The Hyderabad boy made his T20 debut in 2023, played 32 matches and scored 962 runs contributing a lot to the team. A son of BHEL employee in Hyderabad, Tilak Varma made his first-class debut for Hyderabad in 2018.

Wishes have started pouring in for the young player from all over lauding his extraordinary show at the crease.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana N. Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy showered praises on Tillak Varma for his performance in the match making India proud.

“It was a proud moment for Telangana,” said Revanth Reddy.

The memorable victory was celebrated all over the country with people coming out and firing crackers in streets in joy.

