For those who can make it through an entire workday, or even a day off, without a cup of coffee, we salute you. For the rest of us, coffee has become an irresistible companion. With Vizag rapidly elevating its coffee culture, the city now offers more reasons than ever to pause for a brew, whether it’s grabbing a cup on the way to work, catching up with friends to relive holiday stories, or sharing a quiet father–daughter moment. Here’s a look at some coffee spots that are redefining the city’s café scene.

Bean Board VIP Road

A homegrown coffee chain in the city, this newest addition to its lineup is nothing short of a showstopper. The VIP Bean Board serves a range of brews that few other cafés in Vizag can rival. With creations like the Espresso Tonic and Mint Brew, it’s hard not to feel a little lucky to have them on the menu. Beyond coffee, the café delights with sourdough sandwiches and French toasts, perfect companions to their freshly brewed beverages. Designed in soothing hues of pink, grey, and blue, the space invites you to pick your corner, sip your favourite brew, and even turn it into your work-from-café spot. Adding to its uniqueness, it is also among the first few cafés in Vizag to introduce the much-debated beverage, Matcha.

Cheroney

Cheroney is Vizag’s first Boho-themed café, offering an ambience that makes you feel as if you’ve stepped into a holiday in Bali, espresso in hand. The cold coffee here is enough to bring tears of joy, complemented perfectly by their Vietnamese Brew and Affogato. Founded by an Australian couple and located in the heart of Yendada, Cheroney is quickly establishing itself as a frontrunner in Vizag’s coffee scene.

The Daily Grind

Tucked inside the iconic Waltair Club is a cosy coffee haven run by Tanya Dhawan. If you’re lucky, the owner herself will greet you with a warm smile, while the coffee they serve feels just like a comforting hug. Beyond expertly brewed coffee, the café also offers a selection of treats, including momos, fritters, guacamole with chips, and more. Evenings are particularly special, offering the perfect opportunity to soak in the serene surroundings of the club while savouring your favourite cup.

From Boho-themed escapes to chic urban hideaways, Vizag’s coffee scene has truly arrived, offering experiences that rival those in the country’s biggest cities. Whether you’re chasing the perfect espresso, a creative cold brew, or simply a cosy corner to unwind, the city’s cafés deliver it all with a touch of personality. So, the next time, skip the ordinary and indulge in a cup or two at these standout coffee spots in Vizag that are redefining what it means to enjoy coffee in the city.

