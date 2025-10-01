Veteran Athletes of Vizag: Inspiring Stories of Passion

Age is no barrier; it’s never too late to begin. On the court, the only number that truly matters is the score, not your age. And if such lines sound like clichés, it’s only because they hold so much truth. Most of us haven’t even reached our 30s and are lazier than our fellow masters and veteran athletes who are ruling the world of Sports in this city.

Sports build teamwork, teach us to trust our teammates, and instil discipline and loyalty. So why push them away from our lives? Honestly, how did we go from playing tennis or badminton every day to not picking up a racquet for years?

What follows are the stories of veteran athletes from Vizag, whose experience and achievements in their respective fields prove that passion can outlast youth, and their journeys will surely inspire you.

Ravu Badari truly embodies the phrase “from silver hair to gold medals.” A player whose game speaks for itself, his clean sweeps, precise dinks, and lightning-fast rallies will have you running across the court just to keep up. Watching him play is like witnessing a work of art, and it inspires you to grab a racquet and begin your own journey in the sport. Recently, he won gold at the Andhra State Championship 2025 and went on to represent Andhra at the National Championships in Jammu.

Tennis:

Vizag is not only emerging as a hub for young sportspersons but is also increasingly becoming a city where veteran athletes are rediscovering and continuing their passion for tennis.

One exemplary personality is Ramana Murthy, who, at 65 years of age, began his tennis journey just two years ago. Despite being relatively new to the sport, his dedication is remarkable. He arrives at the court sharply at 7:00 a.m. and continues to play until the coaches close the facility. Rain, sun, or any other weather conditions do not deter him.

He has also started participating in tournaments, regularly competing in AISTA events, organized under the All-India Senior Tennis Association (AISTA), which is recognized by the All-India Tennis Association (AITA). Events such as the CMR Aista Vizag Tournament at the Officers’ Club provide competitive platforms for senior players. Categories like 65+ and 70+ doubles are especially popular, demonstrating that many master athletes continue to play competitively well into their 60s and beyond.

Badminton :

BVSK Lingeswar Rao is a veteran badminton player from Vizag who continues to defy age with his remarkable skills. Competing in the 50+ category, Rao clinched a bronze medal at the 2019 Indian Masters National Badminton Championships in Poland and, alongside AV Raju, secured gold in the 55+ doubles category at the Indian Masters National Championship in Goa, defeating top competitors with commanding scores.

Recently, Rao added to his accolades by winning a silver medal in mixed doubles (55+) at the BWF World Senior Badminton Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand, in September 2025. He partnered with Suzanne Vinglet from Tamil Nadu to achieve this remarkable feat.

A long-time employee of Vizag Steel Plant who has now retired, Rao continues to participate in tournaments and plans to open a private coaching centre in Vizag. Rao’s achievements are a testament to the fact that in sports, age is just a number.

Marathons :

Captain Bharat Chauhan began running as a hobby with the simple aim of getting fitter. He often chose the scenic beaches of Visakhapatnam for his runs, which soon became a source of motivation not just for him but also for many like-minded people. This collective passion eventually led to the formation of the Vizag Runners club.

What started as casual 5 km weekend runs has now grown into a remarkable journey. At the age of 68, Captain Chauhan has participated in multiple marathons across different cities, including the spectacular TCS Mumbai Marathon and the grueling Hell Race in Darjeeling, which he recalls as one of his toughest challenges. Covering 30 km in nearly 7 hours, the Hell Race remains a milestone achievement in his running career.

The Vizag Runners have also grown in stride, organizing their own marathons. This year marks their 4th Vizag Marathon, scheduled to take place on 30th November, a testament to how a personal pursuit for fitness evolved into a thriving running community.

Master athletes like Captain Bharat Chauhan, Badari garu and many others in our city prove that age is no barrier to passion, perseverance, and performance. Their journeys not only inspire upcoming athletes and sports enthusiasts but also highlight the strength of community spirit that sports can foster. What is your excuse now?

