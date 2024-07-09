The aroma of Araku coffee now fills the air on the campus of GITAM in Visakhapatnam tempting visitors of the deemed to be university to take a sip of the freshly brewed beverage. The globally acclaimed Araku coffee is now available at the technology and management institute as its shop was inaugurated on the premises by the GITAM (Deemed to be University) president and also MP of Visakhapatnam, M Sribharat on 8 July 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharat said: “I feel happy to open the coffee shop on the university premises.” Showering praises on the tribal community in Alluri Sitarama Raju district for cultivating coffee plants without using any fertilisers, Bharat, who was elected as MP of Visakhapatnam with a huge majority, said the Araku farmers brought global recognition to Andhra Pradesh.

“Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke highly of the Araku coffee during his recent ‘Maan Ki Baat’ programme and suggested to people to taste it for a great feeling,” said the university chief. He further claimed that it was during the TDP regime, the Araku coffee was promoted through GCC.

The Prime Minister, during the ‘Maan Ki Baat’ programme, recalled the occasion when he had a cup of Araku coffee along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and others. Reacting to Modi’s remarks, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his desire to share a table to have the tasteful coffee. G Suresh, Managing Director of GCC and others were present at the inauguration of the Araku coffee shop at the GITAM campus in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

