With some strong leaders joining the Jana Sena Party and more following suit in the combined Vizag District, the party seems to be emerging as a force to reckon with in the region. With the upcoming general elections approaching swiftly, YSRCP leaders, perceiving limited prospects of securing tickets, have begun to distance themselves from the party. A significant number of these leaders are opting to join the JSP.

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, a strong aspirant for the Pendurti seat, did not get any assurance from the YSRCp party and decided to exit. He was the district president of the YSRCP when he resigned from it in July last.

Hoping for a better future in the JSP, Ramesh Babu made up his mind to sail with Pawan Kalyan. It is learnt that the JSP has assured him of Pendurthi’s seat. Giving a further fillip to the JSP, another prominent leader, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, joined the party after quitting the ruling YSRCP. Srinivas, who belongs to the Yadava community, has considerable clout in the Visakha East constituency from where he unsuccessfully contested twice in 2009 and 2014. Though he was accommodated as an MLC, differences with Minister Amarnath and other leaders in the YSRCP made him quit the party.

Welcoming him into the party, JSP made him Vizag Urband District President. Now, the Jana Sena got a shot in the arm as the strongman from Anakapalle, Konatala Ramakrishna, is all set to join hands with the actor-turned-politician. Belonging to the Gavara community, Ramakrishna has several followers in the jaggery town and its surrounding areas. He had served as a minister during the YSR regime.

Besides, small leaders in a good number turned Janasainiks in the district. Launched in March 2014 by Pawan Kalyan to protect the basic rights of the people and to question the anti-people activities of the government, the party supported the TDP in the elections held in the same year. With its honeymoon ending with the TDP subsequently, it went to polls alone in 2019 only to receive drubbing everywhere except a lone constituency — Rajole — where the party’s flag fluttered high.

Of the seven Assembly segments in the reorganized Visakhapatnam district, the JSP was in a race in Bheemunipatnam, Visakha North, Visakha South and Gajuwaka and nowhere did the party fare well. Party chief Pawan Kalyan himself faced defeat in the Gajuwaka constituency.

Fully aware of the fact that the JSP alone can’t face the ruling YSRCP in the poll battle, the party again tied up with the TDP while continuing its alliance with the BJP. Gearing up for the coming elections, Jana Sena Party may bargain for Bhimili, Gajuwaka, Vizag North, or Vizag South as a part of seat sharing with the TDP. With the party’s graph moving up, the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena is likely to open its account in the district this time.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.