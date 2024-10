In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the East Coast Railway has cancelled over 70 trains in the South States. Of these 16 trains are connected to Visakhapatnam. For passengers who have scheduled travel plans in the upcoming days, here’s what you need to know about trains cancelled at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on October 24 and 25:

24 October

Train No 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special

Train No 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam MEMU

Train No 20842 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vandebharat Express

Train No 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Express

Train No 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity-Express

Train No 08532 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Special Express

Train No 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger Special

Train No 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa MEMU

Train No 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Express

25 October Train No 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express

Train No 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity-Express

Train No 08531 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special

Train No 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special

Train No 18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Express

Train No 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express

Train No 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger Special Cyclone Dana, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, lay centred 750 km southeast of Visakhapatnam yesterday. As per the latest update, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on the Odisha coast between Bhitarkanika and Kendarapa district and Dhamara of Bhadrak district between the night of 24 October and the morning of 25 October. It is expected to cause an intense and severe cyclonic storm. As it has also been affecting the weather in Andhra Pradesh, several precautions are being taken by authorities. The above trains connected to Visakhapatnam Railway Station, have been cancelled for safety reasons pertaining to the cyclone. In addition, the Waltair Division has released the following helpline numbers for Visakhapatnam passengers: 0891-2746330; 0891-2744619; 8712641255; 7780787054. Anyone in need of railways-related assistance can contact them.