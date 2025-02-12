From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances, this lineup of new OTT releases this week has something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping crime drama, a mind-bending sci-fi adventure, or a feel-good rom-com, these movies and TV shows are already making waves. Grab your popcorn and dive into the must-watch premieres of the week!

1. Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix)

A perfect romantic evening takes a wild turn in Dhoom Dhaam! Newlyweds Koyal and Veer find their first night together turning into a frantic chase through the city. With action, suspense, and unexpected twists, this rollercoaster of a film will keep you hooked till the end.

Release Date: 14 February 2025

2. The Gorge (Apple TV+)

What lies in the depths of the gorge? In this high-stakes thriller, two elite operatives are stationed in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast, classified chasm, tasked with protecting the world from an unknown evil lurking within. The Gorge is a suspenseful ride you don’t want to miss.

Release Date: 14 February 2025

3. Melo Movie (Netflix)

A cinema-obsessed guy falls for an aspiring director, but their love story ends before it even begins. Years later, fate brings them back together—will they get their second chance at love? A heartfelt romance, Melo Movie is set to strike a chord with all hopeless romantics.

Release Date: 14 February 2025

4. Marco (SonyLIV)

When a shocking incident shakes Kerala’s renowned Adattu gold-trading family, George, the family’s patriarch, embarks on a mission to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Marco, takes a different route to seek justice. Packed with family intrigue, betrayal, and intense drama, Marco is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases of this week.

Release Date: 14 February 2025

5. Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 3 (Netflix)

The legendary rivalry continues in the final episodes of Cobra Kai! As the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai fighters gear up for the world’s most prestigious karate tournament—the Sekai Taikai—their past battles will come full circle. Expect epic showdowns, nostalgia, and an emotional farewell to the fan-favorite series.

Release Date: 13 February 2025

6. Subservience (Lionsgate Play)

A lifelike AI android named Alice seems like the perfect solution for a struggling father whose wife is ill. But when Alice becomes self-aware, it doesn’t just want to help—it wants everything, including the family’s love and attention. Subservience is a chilling sci-fi thriller that will leave you questioning the limits of technology.

Release Date: 14 February 2025

7. Kadhalikka Neramillai (Netflix)

Love, lies, and lots of laughs—Kadhalikka Neramillai brings a fresh take on a classic rom-com trope. When a man falls for his boss’s daughter, he ropes in his best friend to pretend to be his father, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings. This one’s for those who love lighthearted, feel-good entertainment.

Release Date: 11 February 2025

8. My Fault: London (Amazon Prime Video)

After moving from America to London with her mother and new stepfather, 18-year-old Noah finds herself drawn to her rebellious stepbrother, Nick. As their undeniable attraction grows, Noah is pulled into Nick’s dangerous world, setting the stage for a thrilling forbidden romance.

Release Date: 13 February 2025

With such a diverse mix of thrillers, romances, and sci-fi dramas, these new OTT releases this week are bound to keep you entertained. Which one are you adding to your binge list? Let us know in the comments!

