Action, thriller, and crime are genres that are often repetitive and predictable. If you are a fan of these genres but want to watch something that will make you bite your nails, hold your breath, and sit at the edge of your seat, then you are in the right place.

Here are some must-watch movies that will leave you breathless with their unpredictable plotlines and shocking endings:

1. The Fall (2022)

The Fall tells the story of Becky and Hunter, who love climbing mountains and hills with great heights. After Becky’s husband Dan dies slipping off a mountain, she gets addicted to alcohol and becomes suicidal. Hunter visits Becky while Dan’s death anniversary is approaching and convinces her to climb a 2,000-tall TV Tower, which will be demolished soon. Hunter’s intention is to make Becky lose her fear altogether.

The friends successfully embark on the journey and climb the tower. But the ladder of the tower was demolished from the top, leaving the two stranded 2,000 feet above ground with no signal.

This survival movie will make sure your eyes are glued to the screen to find out what happens in the end.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

2. Old

A vacation by the ocean sounds nice, but how about a family vacation to a scenic beach that is secluded, with only a few people joining you? Sounds exclusive and exciting, right?

These are exactly the thoughts of the four families who arrive at a tropical resort before being guided to a beautiful beach.

Everything goes up in flames when the guests realize they are aging rapidly – one year in 30 minutes, to be precise. Will the families make it back home alive, or will they end up dead on the beach?

Streaming on: JioCinema

3. Nowhere

Nowhere deals with the escapade plan of a pregnant couple, Mia and Nico, after a tyrannical government has taken control of Spain. They plan to escape to Ireland via a cargo ship.

However, Nico and Mia get separated by smugglers, and later, everyone in Mia’s container gets killed at a military checkpoint. Mia escapes the shooting by hiding, but her container falls out of the ship, leaving her stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Streaming on Netflix

4. Don’t Breathe

Three delinquents, to escape their abusive and violent home, decide to rob the house of a blind war veteran. Things go out of hand as the trio realizes that the blind man is more than capable of defending himself while being a threat to them.

The film centers around a group of three attempting to flee from a house while being pursued by a blind man.

Streaming on: Sony LIV

5. Zodiac

This is the Zodiac speaking.

This sentence terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and 1970s. The movie explores how a political cartoonist, a crime reporter, and a pair of cops work together to decipher the identity of the mysterious serial killer who calls himself Zodiac.

Based on true crime files, Zodiac is a must-watch among these unpredictable movies should be on your list for a thrilling experience.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

6. Final Destination Franchise

The Final Destination is an American supernatural horror franchise where death will come for everyone who managed to escape it the first time. There are five movies in this franchise where the main protagonists cheat death and make it out alive from a fatal situation. However, death will knock on every survivor’s door and will take them.

Watch these movies for a thrilling and adrenaline-rushing time!

Streaming on: Netflix

7. Se7en

Se7en revolves around David Mills, a young detective who moves to a new city with his wife Tracy, and William Somerset, a police detective. Mills and Somerset work together to solve the cases of serial murders based on the concept of the Seven Sins in Christianity. The movie showcases how the detectives investigate and manage to catch the killer.

This movie is dubbed as one of the most cruel and shocking climaxes in Hollywood, which makes it all the more reason to watch it!

Streaming on: Netflix

Each movie in this list has exceptional filmography, jaw-dropping plot lines, and amazing performances by famous actors. So, the next time you are willing to push your boundaries of crime and thriller genres, make sure to give these unpredictable must-watch movies a chance!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for entertainment articles.