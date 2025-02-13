The Central government is set to enhance the connectivity of Tripura with key Indian ports—Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam—through Bangladesh using waterways. Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced this initiative on February 12 during a press conference in Agartala.

Sonowal emphasized that India’s development trajectory has reached new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, echoing the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Highlighting the Union Budget’s focus on economic growth, Sonowal praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s vision, stating that the provisions would benefit farmers, youth, women, the middle class, and underprivileged communities. He also noted that India’s progress in recent years has contributed to greater self-reliance.

Speaking on the Northeast’s transformation over the past decade, the minister pointed out significant infrastructure improvements in Tripura. He noted that the state now enjoys connectivity through 24 flights and nearly 30 express trains, a sharp contrast to 2014 when only a meter gauge railway was operational. Additionally, Tripura’s agricultural exports, including jackfruits and pineapples, have made a mark in international markets.

Sonowal also outlined the government’s focus on strengthening waterways in Tripura, particularly through the deployment of jetties in the Gomati River. These developments will facilitate better trade access via the Bay of Bengal, not only through Bangladesh but also by enhancing the connectivity of waterways between Tripura and major ports in Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam. He emphasized that Tripura’s strategic location and rich agricultural potential make it well-positioned to tap into the global market through enhanced waterway connectivity.

