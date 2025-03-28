A tense situation unfolded in Kommadi, Vizag, on 27 March when a woman, frustrated over financial issues, threatened to jump from a building. The PM Palem police intervened to rescue the woman and averted a potential tragedy in Visakhapatnam.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) G Balakrishna, the incident involved Obbina Venkataramana, a mason, his wife Suri (41), and their daughter, who reside in the colony. The dispute arose in the morning when Suri asked her husband for Rs 500. When he stated that he did not have the amount, an argument ensued.

At around 11:30 am, Suri climbed to the third floor of their building, stepped onto the sunshade outside a window, and threatened to jump. As she sat there for over an hour, panic spread among the residents.

Upon receiving an alert, PM Palem Sub-Inspector (SI) K Bhaskar arrived at the scene. Acting swiftly, he climbed to the upper floor, engaged the woman in conversation, and managed to pull her to safety. The dramatic rescue brought relief to the gathered crowd.

Following the rescue of the woman, the Visakhapatnam police counseled the couple before allowing them to return home. North Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S Appalaraju and CI Balakrishna commended SI Bhaskar for his presence of mind and quick action in saving the woman’s life.

Read also- 700-year-old Vishnu statue washed up on Rushikonda beach: What’s the story?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.