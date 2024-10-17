Liam Payne, beloved former member of One Direction, has tragically passed away at the age of 31 after a fall in Argentina. He was just 16 when he joined the band that would go on to define a generation, alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. After the group went on hiatus in 2016, Liam Payne pursued a successful solo career, but his time with One Direction remains iconic.

As fans around the world mourn this tragic loss, many are looking back at his early days with One Direction. Here are five films that capture the magic of Liam’s time with the band – a nostalgic journey back to where it all began.

1. One Direction: This Is Us

This documentary takes you behind the scenes with Liam and the rest of One Direction, giving an intimate look at life on the road as they toured the world in 2012 and 2013.

Featuring personal moments with the boys as well as spectacular live performances, This Is Us offers a heartfelt glimpse into the rise of the band, from their early days on The X Factor to performing at iconic venues like London’s O2 Arena.

It’s a must-watch for anyone wanting to relive the joy of their phenomenal journey to stardom.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

2. One Direction: Going Our Way

This film is a fan favourite, capturing the whirlwind experience of One Direction’s rise to fame. It captures the boys’ charm, their biggest hits, sold-out tours, and even some of the behind-the-scenes moments that fans adore.

The documentary showcases the incredible bond between the band members and their fans, making it an essential watch for anyone wanting to remember the excitement and energy that defined One Direction’s peak years.

Watch on: YouTube

3. Up All Night: The Live Tour

Recorded during their 2012 Up All Night tour, this concert film features some of the band’s best-loved songs performed live. Filmed in Bournemouth, it gives a snapshot of the group in their early years, fresh off the success of their debut album.

Fans can experience the electric atmosphere of a One Direction concert, complete with the charming stage banter and chemistry that made them so beloved.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

4. One Direction: Where We Are – The Concert Film

This concert film was shot during the band’s 2014 Where We Are tour, featuring performances from their sold-out shows at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

With high-energy performances, stunning visuals, and a 15-minute interview segment offering exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Where We Are captures One Direction at the height of their fame. It’s an excellent way to relive some of their most iconic moments on stage.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

5. One Direction: The Only Way Is Up

Narrated by X Factor star Sinitta, this documentary tracks the early days of the band and their meteoric rise to stardom. It’s a tribute to their humble beginnings as individual contestants on The X Factor, showing how their bond and talent propelled them to become the world’s biggest boyband.

The Only Way Is Up celebrates the band’s triumphs and offers a nostalgic look at the early days when everything was still new and exciting.

Watch on: Plex

These films capture the essence of Liam Payne and his journey with One Direction, and stand as a reminder of the joy, laughter, and incredible talent he brought to millions of fans worldwide.

While his passing leaves a void, the memories of his time with the band will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who adored him. Rest in peace, Liam.

