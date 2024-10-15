From vintage classics like Maro Charitra to modern-day blockbusters like Pushpa 2 The Rule, Vizag has long been a favourite backdrop for iconic films. While these cinemas continue to attract widespread attention, an equally deserving yet often overlooked genre is short films, particularly those shot in our scenic coastal city. The following short films, made in Visakhapatnam, offer a mix of thought-provoking narratives and light-hearted stories that deserve their own spotlight:

1. Chaduvu

Directed by Abhilash Sunkesula, Chaduvu is a hard-hitting documentary that delves into the issues plaguing the education system in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film focuses on how most students in these states are steered toward two predominant streams in higher education: MPC and BiPC.

Through interviews with students, parents, and faculty, the film investigates the deeper reasons behind the glorification of these streams as the “highest standard”. It also sheds light on how society ultimately views education as a means to an end, rather than treating it as a learning process.

2. Inthalo Yennenni Vinthalo

This romantic comedy, directed by Sreekanth Sri, is set within the iconic Andhra University campus. Inthalo Yennenni Vinthalo tells the heartwarming story of Siddhu, a rebellious CSE student who steps in to save Aaradhya from being ragged by seniors in college.

One of the most well-received short films on this list, Inthalo Yennenni Vinthalo brings to life the beauty of campus love stories and friendships in Visakhapatnam.

3. Darpan

Vizag turns eerie setting in the horror short film, Darpan. The film tells the story of a man who buys a mirror, not knowing that there is an evil spirit trapped in it. It is known that destruction is brought to whoever owns the mirror.

The film takes a psychological approach to horror and revolves around the idea of seeing one’s reflection as an alternate version of oneself and the unsettling fear that can stem from that perception.

4. Neeve

Neeve is a rom-com that follows the story of a man who falls in love with a woman at first sight. Despite his numerous attempts to get close to her and express his feelings courage fails him. However, fate brings them together when he accidentally crashes his car into her bike. This charming story is partly set in the bustling neighbourhood of Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam.

5. Love in Vizag

Directed by Rockesh Reddy, this is a silent short film that depicts the love story between a girl and a boy who delivers milk to her doorstep every day. However, tragedy strikes with the untimely death of her father, a soldier, followed by the unexplained disappearance of her lover.

The short film communicates the emotions of playfulness, love, and grief, without a single word.

6. Maha Samudhram

This short film, directed by Kiran Kancharpalem, follows an orphan who spent his childhood by the ocean and later returns as a successful adult to the very same shores.

Set entirely against the stunning backdrop of Vizag’s beaches, the film is a heartfelt ode to the nurturing, maternal quality of nature. Through a deeply reflective monologue, the protagonist expresses his gratitude to the ocean, which he fondly remembers as a “mother” who raised him.

7. Mr Doctor

Mr Doctor is essentially a conversation between a psychologist and a “genius” doctor whose diagnosis is never wrong. Despite his professional success, the doctor finds himself caught between his unsatisfying job and his true passion for music.

Directed by Moulish Reddy, the film explores the societal expectations imposed upon medical professionals to sacrifice their well-being for others.

This curated list has a selection of short films that not only prove the charm of Visakhapatnam as a backdrop but also showcase the creativity of local filmmakers, actors, storytellers, and more. Be sure to check out these gems and support the incredible talent emerging from our city!

