Promising limitless entertainment, Bigg Boss is living up to its expectations with interesting games and drama filled episodes, Here is a recap of six unexpected things that happened during the last two weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Shocking Elimination:

In a surprising turn, Kiraak Seetha was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, becoming the sixth contestant to exit the show this season. Her departure was emotional, with her heartfelt advice and tearful farewells to fellow housemates.

2. The Consequence of the “Undeserving” Title:

During the weekend, the Royal and OG clans participated in a task where they voted for the most undeserving contestant. As a result, Tasty Teja and Gautam from the Royal clan, along with Prithviraj from the OG clan, received the most votes.

Consequently, Teja and Gautam faced a penalty, where they lost access to their clothes suitcases and were required to wear clothing provided by Bigg Boss.

The Royal clan ultimately chose Teja as the undeserving candidate, sparing Gautam. Teja was given a unique outfit resembling a sack with unevenly stitched patches.

3. Killer Girls and Killer Nominations:

This week’s nomination process took an unconventional turn with a cowboy-themed setup in the garden area. The responsibility for nominations fell entirely on two “Killer Girls,” Hariteja and Prerana.

To secure the Killer Girl position, they had to grab a hat placed in the garden. The Killer Girl would then have the authority to decide on the nominations by moving the contestant’s photo from the “Safe” board to the “Nominated” board.

Meanwhile, housemates had to stand on two platforms during the nomination process. The Killer Girl who secured the hat more frequently was given immunity.

4. The Bullying Conflict:

Tensions escalated as the first nomination took place. Rohini and Nikhil were the first to reach the platform, with Prerana securing the hat to oversee the process.

Rohini nominated Gautam, citing his aggressive behavior during the “Try Not To Laugh” challenge on Day 38 as the reason. This led to a heated exchange between Rohini and Gautam, with Avinash joining the dispute.

Gautam expressed that he felt targeted, especially with Avinash frequently referring to him as “Ashwatthama 2.0.”

The confrontation received mixed reactions from the audience, setting the stage for more drama in the upcoming episodes.

5. Deliberation Over the Killer Girl Selection:

As the nominations progressed, a new controversy emerged around the Killer Girl selection process.

Nayani Pavani actively supported Hariteja by blocking Prerana from reaching the hat. This sparked debate among the housemates about whether blocking was an acceptable tactic.

Nayani Pavani and Prithvi defended their strategy, while Nikhil and Yashmi supported Prerana.

6. The Nominations Continue

The nominations unfolded with housemates nominating members of opposing clans and individuals from within their groups.

Each nomination was accompanied by detailed reasoning, often referencing incidents from the recent “BB Hotel” task and the contestants’ overall involvement in the house.

The current nominees from the Royal clan are Gautam, while Nikhil, Prithvi, and Manikanta have been nominated from the OG clan.

The episode ended tensely, with the nomination process still ongoing. The fiery exchanges have tested housemates’ bonds, setting up an intense week ahead.

The Next Episodes: Unfair Play in Nominations?

Following the recap of the weekend, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 promises more intense action, as the promo reveals Prerana and Hariteja strategizing over securing the hat.

The preview also hints at a new clash involving Gautam, Nikhil, and Nabeel, alongside other nominations among the clans. The high energy and heated debates will continue to elevate the excitement.

With the weekend episodes concluded, all eyes are on the Monday nomination process.

Known for its dramatic twists, the nomination episodes often span two or three days. Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is in its seventh week, airing at 9:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel.

