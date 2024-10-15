The blockbuster Devara Part 1 has entered its third week in theatres, continuing its successful run. Starring Jr NTR in the lead, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female protagonist and Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist, the film is directed by Siva Koratala on an epic scale.

Amidst its ongoing box office success, the rumoured OTT release date of Devara Part 1 is November 8, 2024. Although Netflix, the official streaming partner, has yet to confirm, anticipation for the release is growing.

Devara Part 1 Plot

In Devara Part 1, the story unravels across two timelines, weaving together family legacies, hidden identities, and smuggling operations. In the 1990s, a police investigation into smuggling activities leads to a mysterious village chief, Bhaira, and his long-lost rival, Devara.

As they dig deeper, a tale from the 1980s emerges, where Devara, once a respected warrior-turned-smuggler, vanishes after renouncing the illegal trade. His son, Varadha, initially seen as a timid contrast to his father, harbours a dark secret.

This gripping narrative of deception, honour, and vengeance keeps the villagers — and viewers — on edge as Varadha’s true role in Devara’s legacy is slowly revealed.

Devara Part 1 Box Office Collections

Devara Part 1 has been a juggernaut at the box office, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally within just 16 days of its release. Fans and the film’s team celebrated this massive achievement, with social media buzzing over Jr NTR’s performance.

The Devara team shared a triumphant post, stating, “A Sea of Blood and a Shoreline of Destruction 🔥 Man of Masses @jrntr’s Massacre made #Devara cross 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬+ 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 😎 & Sending a Notice of being a truly Unstoppable hunt.”

Netflix Secures Streaming Rights

The OTT platform, Netflix. has secured the streaming rights for Devara Part 1, and if rumours are true, the film is expected to release on the date November 8, 2024, roughly six weeks after its theatrical release. However, an official confirmation from Netflix is still pending. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the OTT release.

