It is a new week, and that means new energy, new experiences, new blessings, and best of all – new OTT releases to look forward to! From Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut to a new Australian version of the ever-favourite sitcom, ‘The Office’, this week is bringing along some exciting movies and TV shows to watch. Read on and find out more about the freshest releases and where to watch them:

1. Reeta Sanyal

Advocate Reeta Sanyal tackles criminals in this investigative dramedy while searching for her father’s killer. This gripping story is part of the latest OTT releases on Disney+ Hotstar.

Release Date: October 14

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Mighty Monsterwheelies

Mighty Monsterwheelies is a fun-filled animated series premiering on Netflix. Set in Motorvania, an all-vehicle town, the show features a group of half-monster, half-rescue vehicle heroes who protect their community. It’s one of the much-awaited new OTT releases this week and is perfect for families looking for wholesome entertainment.

Release Date: October 14

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

This chilling docuseries explores an online romance gone horribly wrong, with dark secrets and sinister motives coming to light. It’s among the top new OT releases this week that will leave you on edge.

Release Date: October 16

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Shrinking (Season 2)

The second season of Shrinking follows therapist Jimmy as he navigates his grief and tries to reconnect with his daughter. A standout among the latest OTT releases, this season will delve deeper into Jimmy’s personal journey.

Release Date: October 16

OTT Platform: AppleTV

5. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2)

The second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory continues to follow the Nublar Six as they struggle to survive in a dinosaur-filled world. Don’t miss this exciting adventure among the new OTT releases on Netflix.

Release Date: October 17

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

This series showcases the culture shock faced by an Indian family in America, told through humorous and dramatic flashbacks.

Release Date: October 17

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Kadisi Ulagapor

Set in 2028, this dystopian thriller imagines a future where India faces war for not aligning with global powers. The film is part of the latest OTT releases and is sure to captivate action and science fiction fans.

Release Date: October 18

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Laughing Buddha

This Kannada film features a soft-hearted cop who loves food and family but faces the threat of losing his job due to his weight. It’s a feel-good addition to the new OTT releases this week.

Release Date: October 18

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Snakes and Ladders

A dark comedy series, Snakes and Ladders follows four kids who find themselves in dangerous situations after trying to cover up an accident. This thrilling series stands out among the OTT releases this week.

Release Date: October 18

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

10. The Office Australia

This Australian version of The Office follows Hannah Howard, a managing director trying to keep her office open. Full of quirky humor, this series is among the much-anticipated latest OTT releases on Amazon Prime.

Release Date: October 18

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

11. 1000 Babies

This Malayalam web series explores a mass infanticide case being investigated by a determined cop. The series promises shocking twists, making it one of the most intense OTT releases this week.

Release Date: October 18

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

12. Krispy Rishte

Krispy Rishte is a family drama revolving around love, tradition, and sacrifice. The story revolves around Karan, who leaves behind Natasha, his childhood friend, to marry Anjali as per his father’s wishes. The series follows the conflict that arises when he admits that he doesn’t want to stay in the marriage despite Anjali’s commitment to him.

Release Date: October 18

OTT Platform: JioCinema

13. Woman of the Hour

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, this crime thriller follows a young actress and a serial killer who cross paths during a dating show. Directed by Anna Kendrick, it’s one of the most exciting new OTT releases to look forward to.

Release Date: October 18

OTT Platform: Netflix

That’s a wrap on some of the most entertaining releases dropping on OTT platforms in the coming days. Whether you simply need background noise or want to watch something that’ll seriously cure your boredom, these movies and TV shows will perfectly serve your interests!

