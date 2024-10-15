Women in Visakhapatnam district have a maximum number of licences in the State to run liquor shops. In the draw of lots conducted for issuing liquor shop licences all over the State on 14 October, 345 shops out of 3,396 were licensed to women. Among them, a maximum number of 31 belonged to Visakhapatnam followed by 25 in the Anakapalle district.

The draw of lots was conducted at Vuda Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam in the presence of District Collector M N Harendra Prasad, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok and Excise officials.

As many as 4,139 applications were received for 155 liquor shops in Visakhapatnam. Those who were licensed to open liquor outlets included leaders of political parties, women and media persons.

With the government deciding to allow outsiders to trade liquor in the state, several persons from other states like Odisha and Telangana also applied and participated in the draw of lots.

A total of 89,882 applications were received for obtaining licences for 3,396 liquor shops in the State. The government netted a revenue of Rs 1,798 crore in the form of a non-refundable application fee. But for a couple of minor incidents, the draw of lots process in the State was peaceful. New liquor shops are likely to be opened on 16 October.

