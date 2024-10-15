On October 14, 2024, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, announced the winners of the 5th National Water Awards at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi.

Visakhapatnam secured the prestigious Best District (South Zone) award at the National Water Awards for its outstanding contributions to water conservation and management.

Key accomplishments in Visakhapatnam’s water conservation efforts include the renovation of 33 water bodies under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, and the restoration of nearly 2,400 artificial recharge structures, resulting in the conservation of approximately 87.74 kiloliters of water. The district also successfully restored 336 meters of the Sarada River’s riverbanks and preserved floodplains, benefiting 20,600 people across 35,000 acres of land. De-silting of the Mudasarlova Reservoir increased its storage capacity by 20%.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 scheme, 28 new water storage structures with a capacity of 79.77 kiloliters were constructed in the past year, improving groundwater levels in nearby areas and providing crucial irrigation during drought periods. Additionally, over 200,000 trees have been planted, and a robust maintenance system has been implemented to protect existing trees, saplings, and seedlings. All 491 water bodies in the district have been geo-tagged and updated in official revenue records.

Moreover, a 2 MW floating solar photovoltaic project at Mudasarlova Reservoir has been commissioned, marking a significant step in renewable energy. The district has also actively engaged with local communities through awareness campaigns, workshops, and interactive sessions to promote sustainable water usage and conservation.

A total of 38 winners, including joint recipients, were recognized across nine categories at the 5th National Water Awards: Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School/College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution (other than school/college), and Best Civil Society. In the category of Best State, the first prize has been conferred upon Odisha.

The awards were presented by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.