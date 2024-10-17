Bigg Boss, the popular reality show airing on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa at 9:30 PM, recently introduced eight wildcard entries, dramatically altering the dynamics within the house.

The arrival of these new participants disrupted the existing balance, compelling the original housemates to adapt their strategies and gameplay in response to the heightened competition. That said, here are some highlights from the last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Day 45:

Highlights from Yesterday’s Episode:

The latest episode delivered intense drama, unlimited ration access, comic relief, and the return of a memorable task. Here are some key moments:

Prerana’s Agony

Following a contentious nomination process, Prerana distanced herself from her fellow clan members, feeling unsupported. She voiced her disappointment to Vishnu Priya, reminding her of her unsupportiveness while repeatedly targeted by Prithvi.

No Pain, No Gain

For the first time in Bigg Boss Telugu, the “Infinity Room” was unlocked, granting the wishes of the one entering the room.

The Royal clan elected Nabeel as the first contestant to enter. Nabeel chose an unlimited weekly ration for the house as his wish. However, the privilege came with a condition: Nabeel had to refrain from consuming sweets for the entirety of his stay in the house. He accepted the challenge, allowing the Mega Chief to shop at the BB Supermarket without a timer.

BB Supermarket Run

As Mega Chief, Mehaboob was responsible for the grocery shopping, and with Nabeel’s sacrifice, he took full advantage of the timer-free shopping opportunity, clearing the aisles.

Bigg Boss cautioned that no food should be wasted, assigning the responsibility of ensuring proper management to Mehaboob. While the housemates relished in the availability of unlimited rations, some expressed skepticism.

Given the kitchen’s time restrictions, housemates expressed their concerns about the food preparation and cooking, which could result in waste.

Additional Time Earned

Bigg Boss called on Avinash and Rohini, who could entertain the house with comedy, to raise the spirits of the housemates.

Joined by Nikhil, Gautam, and Teja, Avinash and Rohini recreated the nomination scenario humorously, earning laughs from the audience and housemates.

Pleased by Avinash and Rohini’s efforts, Bigg Boss granted two extra hours for the kitchen timer as a reward.

Mega Chief Contender Selection

After the Royal clan’s victory in the Dusshera event, they gained the right to nominate a direct contender for the Mega Chief position.

Following internal discussions, they selected Gangavva. Despite this advantage, the current Mega Chief, Mehaboob, urged all members to strive for contention.

Over Smartphones vs Over Smart Chargers Challenge

One of the most entertaining tasks in Bigg Boss Telugu returned with a new twist and story. The infamous Humans vs Robots task from Season Four is now Over Smartphones vs Over Smart Chargers Challenge.

The futuristic weekly task is taking place in the year 2050, with the house divided into two factions: “Over Smartphones” (Royal clan) controlling the main house and washroom, and “Over Smart Chargers” (OG clan) overseeing the garden area.

The goal was to manage energy (charging) resources through various negotiations and strategies. The members alive until the task’s end will become the Mega Chief Contenders.

Negotiations and Tactics

The Over Smartphone members proposed various deals to the Over Smart Chargers for access to charging.

While Hariteja and Mehaboob negotiated directly, others like Nabeel resorted to sneaky tactics, while Avinash sought alternate means of securing charging.

Hariteja’s Storytelling Skill

Hariteja, renowned for her storytelling ability from Season One, narrated an inspiring tale about Manikanta’s journey in the game. Her effort impressed him, prompting him to grant her charging access.

Physical Altercations

During a struggle for charging resources, Nayani Pavani and Yashmi engaged in a physical conflict, with Nayani reportedly sustaining minor injuries.

Charging Pot Smash

The episode concluded with a tense moment as the Over Smartphones managed to damage a charging pot, leading to speculation about whether the point would be awarded to them or the Over Smart Chargers.

As we recap the highlights from Day 45 episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, we can't wait to see what exciting events will take place in the next episode.

