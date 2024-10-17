Are you ready for another exciting week filled with drama, strategy, and unexpected twists on Bigg Boss?

To cast your vote, search for “Bigg Boss Telugu” on the Disney+ Hotstar app and select your favorite contestant, or vote via a missed call using the following voting numbers:

Hariteja: 7997983718

Tasty Teja: 7997983722

Prithviraj: 7997983709

Yashmi: 7997983714

Nikhil: 7997983707

Manikanta: 7997983705

Gautam: 7997983717

Nabeel: 7997983704

Prerana: 7997983708

Bigg Boss Telugu Day 46 Expectations

Today’s promos suggest a continuation of high drama, with escalating conflicts between the clans. Here’s what we can expect from today’s episode:

Major Loss For the Over Smart Chargers

After breaking a charging pot in the previous episode, the Royals gained the right to disqualify one OG clan member from both the task and the Mega Chief contender race.

Prithvi accessed the washroom without the Royal’s approval, leading to Prithvi being disqualified from the contender race.

Following this declaration, Prithvi is seen in the promo taking food from the house, as a retaliation to the decision taken, followed by physical combat between the two clans.

Internal Conflict Among Over Smart Chargers

The promo opens light-heartedly, featuring Teja offering his handmade pulihora rice to the Over Smart Chargers for access to three charging points.

However, the tone shifts when Nikhil questions Teja about bathroom access. What begins as a playful exchange quickly escalates as tensions rise between Prithvi and Manikanta.

Their verbal disagreement soon intensifies into a physical confrontation, leaving the promo on a suspenseful note and building anticipation for today’s episode.

