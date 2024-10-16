Bollywood movies are known for their star-studded actors, intense drama and romance. While most of them are well-received, some gems remain unnoticed and under-appreciated in the box office. If you are someone who loves watching such gems, we have got your back! Watch these underrated movies on OTT platforms that will leave you pleasantly surprised and emotionally moved.

1. Masaan

Masaan tells the story of two couples living in Varanasi who are held back by societal norms. Devi Pathak and her lover’s lives are turned upside down upside down when they get caught having sex in a hotel.

On the other hand, a man called Deepak Kumar falls in love with a high-caste Hindu girl, Shaalu Gupta, making for a classic story of forbidden love. This movie captures the stereotypes of society through the lives of these people.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Meri Pyaari Bindu

This is a beautiful love story from Yash Raj Productions that will redefine the way you see love.

Abhimanyu falls head over heels for an aspiring singer, Bindu. He never reveals his feelings as he doesn’t want to ruin their relationship. The pair eventually loses contact due to personal reasons, but after a long gap in time, they come together. Meri Pyari Bindu is a beautiful yet heartwrenching love story.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is a heartwarming and hilarious story of a father who goes to extreme lengths to fulfil his daughter’s desire to study in London. This movie is a depiction of a middle-class family facing struggles while trying to be part of a competitive society.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Rocket Singh

Harpreet Singh Bedi is a recent graduate who decides to join as a salesman in a big corporate company. Soon, his career starts to go downhill, and he struggles to create a balance between his job and personal life.

Rocket Singh is a beautiful depiction of the challenges faced by the students while stepping into professional life.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

5. Qarib Qarib Single

Jaya Shashidharan is a 35-year-old widow who is still grieving the loss of her husband, Manav. One day, she creates a profile on a dating platform hoping to find some decent company. There, she encounters Yogi Kumar, who changes the way she sees her life.

OTT platform: Zee5

6. Sanam Teri Kasam

Saru is a librarian whose parents are eager to get her married. However, she gets rejected several times due to her looks and is kicked out of her house. Desperate for help, she relies on a cold-hearted, notorious figure in the neighbourhood, Inder. Things get complicated when Saru’s parents misinterpret her relationship with Inder.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

7. Go Goa Gone

After Hardik loses his job and Luv gets dumped by his girlfriend, the two friends decide to go to Goa for a peaceful retreat. However, their plans take a wild turn when they find themselves trapped in a zombie-infested area, sparking a chaotic and hilarious fight for survival.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

With a blend of comedy, romance, drama, and relatable real-life scenarios, these underrated Bollywood movies on OTT platforms are a must-watch for an entertaining ride!

