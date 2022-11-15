As we inch closer to a new year, as winter intensifies, and as the nights get colder, we get lazier, finding no motivation to get out of bed. If you are one to enjoy your own company with a cup of hot coffee and some binge-worthy web series, the OTT platforms are always here to enthral you with fresh content every week. This week of November, as many as nine web series are releasing on OTT, providing a wide range of quality entertainment.

Here are the 9 web series releasing this week of November on OTT platforms.

1899

A supernatural horror series created by the makers of Dark, the sensational psychological thriller series, 1899 is based on the mystery of the cursed Bermuda Triangle in the Atlantic Ocean. The plot follows a group of European migrants travelling from London on a ship for a new beginning to their lives in New York. But their voyage soon turns horrific when they encounter another migrant ship midsea. 1899 features Emily Beecham, Andrea Piestschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, and others, and was created by Jatje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 November 2022

Aha Naa Pellanta

Aha Naa Pellanta is an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy series created by Sanjeev Reddy and Tamada Media. The plot revolves around a groom who is abandoned by his bride moments before his wedding. How he plans to avenge this unfolds in a comical way throughout the series. The series stars Raj Tharun and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles and Harsha Vardhan, Aamani, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 17 November 2022

Reborn Rich

Reborn Rich is an upcoming Korean fantasy period drama directed by Jung Dae-yoon and stars Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been in the lead roles. The series narrates the story of a humble employee at a wealthy conglomerate, the Suyang Group. When he is killed by the youngest son of the Suyang Group, he reincarnates inside the body of his murderer. How he sketches to take over the company forms the crux of the plot. The series is based on a webtoon of the same name by San Gyung.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 November 2022

Dharavi Bank

Dharavi Bank is an upcoming crime action thriller series starring Suneil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Set in the busy city of Mumbai, the series follows Thalaivan, a powerful gangster, who runs a Rs 30,000 crore worth crime empire under the name of Dharavi Bank. From political bigwigs to sports stars and film celebrities, everyone bows to Thalaivan. How Jayant Gavaskar, a strong-willed cop, uses all his tactics and power to capture the gangster forms the crux of the plot. The series is directed by Samit Kakkad.

OTT platform: MX Player

Release date: 19 November 2022

Somebody

Directed by Jung Ji-woo, Somebody is an upcoming Korean thriller series starring Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-rim, Kim Yong-ji, and others in key roles. Somebody is a social media platform that connects people together. When the platform is linked to a murder, an employee along with her friends, one of whom is a detective, tries to unravel the mystery.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 November 2022

Country Mafia

Directed by Shashank Rai, Country Mafia is an upcoming Indian political revenge drama starring Soundarya Sharma, Anshuman Pushkar, Anita Rai, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around two IAS aspirants who swear to avenge their father’s death. In their quest, they fight Babban, a liquor kingpin and a political bigwig.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 18 November 2022

The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses is an upcoming American comedy miniseries based on The Santa Clause film series. Scott Clavin is in the final stages of his life and realises that he cannot be Santa Claus forever. So he sets out on a journey to find the perfect replacement for him after he leaves this world. The series stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, and others in key roles and was directed by Jason Winer.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 16 November 2022

Hostel Daze S3

Hostel Daze is an Indian comedy-drama starring Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Shubham Gaur, and others in the lead roles. The series follows four hostel friends who bond over their college lives and struggles. In the third season and their third year at college, the friends enter a new phase of life, bidding goodbye to their freedom from the initial years of college. Hostel Daze is directed by Abhinav Anand.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 16 November 2022

Dead to Me S3

Created by Liz Feldman, Dead to Me is an American black comedy series starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, and others in key roles. Dead to Me revolves around Jen and Judy, who meet at a grief support group. While Jen is mourning her husband who gets killed in a road accident, Judy tells that she recently lost her fiancee to a heart attack. But who is Judy in real? How is Judy connected to Jen’s loss?

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 November 2022

