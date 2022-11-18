On 22 November 2022, a mega recruitment drive to fill vacancies for over 1,000 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as Suvarna Bhoomi, Apollo Hospitals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.
Agile Security Force Pvt Ltd
1) Name of the role: Security Guards
Education qualification: 10th pass
Age: Below 40 years (male only)
Number of vacancies: 25
Salary offered: Rs12,000-15,000 per month
2) Name of the role: Assessment Manager
Education qualification: Any degree
Age: Beloe 40 years (male only)
Number of vacancies: 2
Salary offered: Rs 20,000 per month
3) Name of the role: Ex-servicemen and security guards
Education qualification: Experience in army, navy, or paramilitary services
Age: Below 50 years
Number of vacancies: 25
Salary offered: Rs 1,034 per day
Apollo Hospitals
Name of the role: Senior Executives, Executive Marketing
Education qualification: MBA with three years of experience
Age: Below 45 years (male only)
Number of vacancies: 15
Salary offered: Based on years of experience
Coastal Industrial Security Services
Name of the role: Industrial mechanical maintenance, electrical maintenance
Education qualification: Diploma, ITI with one year of experience
Age: Between 23-30 years (male only)
Number of vacancies: 85
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month
Suvarna Bhoomi
1) Name of the role: Manager
Education qualification: Degree, B.Tech, MBA
Age: Below 36 years
Number of vacancies: 10
Salary offered: Rs 17,000 per month
2) Name of the role: Telecallers
Education qualification: 10th and Intermediate
Age: Below 18 years
Number of vacancies: 10
Salary offered: Rs 9,000 per month
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 22 November 2022 with their certificates.
