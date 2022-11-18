On 22 November 2022, a mega recruitment drive to fill vacancies for over 1,000 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as Suvarna Bhoomi, Apollo Hospitals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

Agile Security Force Pvt Ltd

1) Name of the role: Security Guards

Education qualification: 10th pass

Age: Below 40 years (male only)

Number of vacancies: 25

Salary offered: Rs12,000-15,000 per month

2) Name of the role: Assessment Manager

Education qualification: Any degree

Age: Beloe 40 years (male only)

Number of vacancies: 2

Salary offered: Rs 20,000 per month

3) Name of the role: Ex-servicemen and security guards

Education qualification: Experience in army, navy, or paramilitary services

Age: Below 50 years

Number of vacancies: 25

Salary offered: Rs 1,034 per day

Apollo Hospitals

Name of the role: Senior Executives, Executive Marketing

Education qualification: MBA with three years of experience

Age: Below 45 years (male only)

Number of vacancies: 15

Salary offered: Based on years of experience

Coastal Industrial Security Services

Name of the role: Industrial mechanical maintenance, electrical maintenance

Education qualification: Diploma, ITI with one year of experience

Age: Between 23-30 years (male only)

Number of vacancies: 85

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month

Suvarna Bhoomi

1) Name of the role: Manager

Education qualification: Degree, B.Tech, MBA

Age: Below 36 years

Number of vacancies: 10

Salary offered: Rs 17,000 per month

2) Name of the role: Telecallers

Education qualification: 10th and Intermediate

Age: Below 18 years

Number of vacancies: 10

Salary offered: Rs 9,000 per month

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 22 November 2022 with their certificates.

