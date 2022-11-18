Sandhya Devanathan, an alumna of the Andhra University, was appointed as the head of Meta India on 17 November 2022. The new leader will be overlooking Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp in India.

Assuming office in a crucial time, after 11,000 employees were let go from Facebook, Devanathan previously assisted in building the Meta brand in Singapore and Vietnam. She also was a part of supporting Southeast Asia’s e-commerce through Meta. She also led Gaming for (APAC) Asia-Pacific region from 2020.

Devanathan has 22 years of experience in payments, technology and banking. She worked with Standard Chartered for six years in various capacities. She also worked at Citibank and actively participated in multiple organisations as a board member. Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society, Pepper Financial Services Group, National Library Board of Singapore, Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore etc., are a few.

Education

Sandhya Devanathan completed her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from Andhra University (1994-1998), after which she pursued an MBA in the Faculty of Management Studies at Delhi University (1998-2000). She later took up a course in Leadership from the University of Oxford.

The Andhra University alumna has been a recipient of various awards throughout her career. The Promising Young Banker in Asia Pacific Award 2014, Best Customer Retention Team Award, Philippines, Top Performer Award for the Citibank India Porta Project etc., to name a few.

New role

In her new role as the head of Meta India, she will be overseeing Meta’s operations in India while deepening strategic ties to thrust its business growth and presence across the country. The firm, in its statement, also said that Devanathan would overlook the business and revenue goals of the organisation.

