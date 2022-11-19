Adding another destination to its services, Akasa Air launches flights between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. The airline, which launched its flying services in August this year, will be launching the Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam services from 10 December 2022.

With a rise in commuters between the two cities, the domestic air carrier announced its 10th destination from Bengaluru as Visakhapatnam. It will be the eighth city the newest airline in the country will be connecting. The airline is expected to start double daily flights next month between Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam. Bookings for the same have already been launched on the airline’s website.

The Mumbai-based company took to Twitter to share this news:

‘ExciTEN’ to announce Visakhapatnam, the Jewel of the East Coast, as our 10th destination on #TheAkasaNetwork! Enjoy daily flights between #Visakhapatnam and #Bengaluru from Dec 10. Book now, only on https://t.co/T1AycoDjel or app! #ItsYourSky pic.twitter.com/sfCXxmb5TP — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 18, 2022

Also read: Vizag: Two engineering college students feared drowned at Bheemili Beach

As the demand for connectivity increases among passengers in Bengaluru, the airline also plans to launch services between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad from 17 December 2022. The airline had earlier promised to connect India’s two major IT cities, Bengaluru and Pune, with double daily flights.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more daily updates on Visakhapatnam.