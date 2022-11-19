Visakha Utsav will likely be held on 29 and 30 December 2022, according to the District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS. The annual tourism event will be making a comeback after two years.

The Visakha Utsav is an annual tourism event conducted to celebrate the arts and crafts of the City of Destiny. Conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development (VMRDA) Authority, the celebratory event is expected to make a comeback this year after not being organised in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Utsav is usually held on the RK Beach Road with multiple flea markets, huge lines of street food stalls and amusement rides. The decorations of this Utsav generally stretch up to Rushikonda Beach with cultural dance shows and colourful lights along the way. Vehicle restrictions from Novotel Varun Beach to Pak Hotel Junction are likely.

Also read: New flights on Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route; Akasa Air to enter from December

The district administration is planning to organise the Visakha Utsav in the last week of December 2022. While addressing the media, the collector said that the topic was raised in the recent District Tourism Development Council (DTDC) meeting. Official announcements with finalised dates are yet to be released.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on the Visakha Utsav!