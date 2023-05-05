Ganja smuggling in Visakhapatnam goes unchecked despite stepped-up efforts and monitoring by the concerned authorities. The smugglers have been adopting different modus operandi to evade the police. Taking a cue from the blockbuster movie Pushpa, the smugglers made an unsuccessful attempt to transport ganja in a cabbage-laden van on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle at Pendurthi and found the contraband under the cabbage. As per the officials. the van was coming from the neighbouring Odisha state. Two persons were arrested, and the van was seized. The ganja smugglers involved in this clandestine operation have made Visakhapatnam their transit point to smuggle ganja to different parts of the agency areas and the neighbouring Odisha state.

With a rise in cases, the police deployed their personnel at strategic points to curb the menace. They nabbed over a dozen gangs in the past six montDespitete of it, the suppliers have been adopting different methods to continue the transportation of cannabis in small quantities.

In April this year, a five-member gang was nabbed at Dabagardens in Visakhapatnam while transporting ganja in small packets. Of the arrested five, three persons belonged to Bihar, while the remaining two were from Visakhapatnam.

