Feel like trying something apart from Indian food? It’s certainly high time for you to update your cravings with something different and what better way to do it than with Continental cuisine? If you are considering this option already, then here we are with an enticing list of restaurants serving some delicious Continental food in Vizag. The next time you plan a date or a family outing, you know where to go.

Here is the list of the finest restaurants to try Continental food in Vizag.

Continental Cove

Continental Cove, an Asian fusion cloud kitchen near Port Stadium, serves lip-smacking continental food. If you want to add unique flavours to your tastebuds, this eatery deserves to be on your must-try list. Some of the popular dishes to try here are Crispy Crab Lollipops, Honeymoon Chicken, and Crispy Prawns among many others.

Location: Port Stadium Area, Kailasapuram, Visakhapatnam.

Hungry Hippo Resto Café

This dine-in café in Seethammadhara serves everything from burgers, sandwiches, salads, appetisers, desserts, beverages and much more to satisfy your cravings. The food is an irresistible spread of Continental and Chinese cuisines, and the taste and freshness of the food here have created a fanbase for the place.

Location: Seethammadhara

The Vizag’s Chemistry

Walk into The Vizag’s Chemistry near Siripuram to experience some scrumptious dishes. From an elaborate menu and good music to fabulous decor and ambient lighting, the place has all the features of a crowd favourite. If you haven’t been here, you are missing out on some amazing continental food.

Location: VIP Road, Siripuram

District 12 Resto Café

You must visit the District 12 Resto Café if you are craving continental food. The menu has varieties of Continental, Mediterranean and Chinese delicacies that will satisfy your hunger to the fullest. The ambience here is lovely, relaxing and perfect for spending time with friends and family.

Location: Pandurangapuram

Aarna Multi Cuisine Restaurant

Another option for amazing option in Continental cuisine is Aarna Multi Cuisine restaurant. The place serves North Indian, Continental, Asian and Chinese dishes with a wide range of variety. The restaurant also offers a selection of vegetarian and vegan options. The ambience is one of the major reasons for people to revisit this place.

Location: Opposite WNS, Siripuram

Let us know which one of these restaurants serving Continental food you are trying next in Vizag. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.