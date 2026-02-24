Anand Mahindra praises Araku coffee, hints huge international expansion

On February 24, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, posted on the social media platform X, heaping praises on Araku coffee. Calling it the best coffee in the world, he also dropped hints, almost confirming overseas expansion.

Anand Mahindra, who has been vocal about his appreciation for Araku coffee, is one of the directors of ARAKU Coffee, a popular chain cafe. Replying to a post by Vijay in which Anand was tagged, the post from Vijay read, “Survivors kit missing one essential item, Anand! Where’s the Starbucks cup to add that classic NYC glamour?”, to which Anand replied, “Starbucks? Are you kidding?”

Further, in his post, he said, “You’re asking someone whose obsession is to spread the fame of Araku, an Indian coffee, that’s considered one of the best in the world? And by the way, we’ll be opening America’s first Araku Café in midtown Manhattan by this summer! You can then count on selfies with an Araku cup in my hand”. Through this post, he confirmed taking the indigenous coffee international.

The Araku coffee, originating from the coastal city of Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, has set a benchmark for Indian Coffee after it was named among the top-ranked coffees in the world.

