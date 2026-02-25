Helmet Safety Awareness Rally Held at Andhra University

Highlighting the importance of wearing a helmet for safety and check deaths during accidents, a motorbike rally was organised under the aegis of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on February 24.

Started at the AU administrative building, the rally continued upto AU Convention Centre passing through Siripuram junction, All India Radio office and Ramakrishna Beach.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, who flagged off the rally, lauded the university for organising such an event. Listing the measures taken by the city police to check accidents, the CP said that ‘No helmet..no fuel’ rule was being implemented in the city. He sought the public support to the police endeavour.

To drive the point home loud and clear, participants in the rally — both riders and pillion riders — wore helmets.

Andhra University employees and students partipated in the Helmet Safety rally which was organised by the university in Visakhapatnam as a part of its social responsibility.

