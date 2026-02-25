Rajahmundry Milk Tragedy: Boy Dies at KGH in Visakhapatnam

A seven-year-old boy, who, along with several others, developed complications after consuming ‘adulterated milk’ in the Rajahmundry milk tragedy at Swaroopnagar in Rajamahendravaram, died at KGH in Visakhapatnam on February 24.

According to KGH Superintendent I Vani, the boy, Venkat, was brought from Kakinada to the hospital for treatment on February 18. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved as both his kidneys were totally damaged.

It may be recalled that several persons in the village developed health complications after consuming ‘adulterated’ milk recently, and five, including the boy, died so far.

According to officials, the milk samples were sent to a lab in Visakhapatnam for analysis.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took the incident seriously and directed the officials concerned to ensure better treatment for the affected persons.

