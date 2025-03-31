What’s the best season of the year? Ask any kid, and there’s a good chance they’ll yell, “Summer!”. And who could blame them? Summer means no school, long sunny days, endless adventures, loads of ice cream and plenty of opportunities to make lifelong memories with new friends. But here’s the thing—after a whole school year of structured schedules, kids’ social muscles might get a little rusty. Summer is the perfect time to give those muscles a workout by meeting new people, building connections, and having an absolute blast! So, we’ve rounded up the best summer camps in Vizag.

S3 Sports Arena

If your kids are bursting with energy and love sports, S3 Sports Arena is the place to be. This summer, they’re hosting camps that include cricket, football, badminton, and even skating. With professional coaches and a focus on teamwork, kids will not only sharpen their skills but also make new friends on the field. Plus, they’ll learn the importance of sportsmanship and staying active—life lessons wrapped in fun!

Batch Dates: (March 15 – April 14), (April 15 – May 14, 2025), ( May 15 – June 14, 2025) Age: 6 to 16 years

Contact Number: 8885222223, 9441670505.

Viswanathan Sports Club

Viswanathan Sports Club is all about nurturing young athletes. Their summer camp lineup includes tennis, swimming, and basketball. But it’s not just about sports; they also offer yoga and mindfulness sessions to help kids relax and recharge. It’s the perfect mix of action and calm, ensuring your little ones stay balanced while having a blast.

For more information, contact: 8886667878

YMCA Summer Camp

The YMCA summer camp is a classic favourite in Vizag. With nearly 20 activities ranging from self-defence and aerobics to calligraphy and chess, there’s something for every child. They even offer air gun and pistol shooting for the adventurous ones! It’s a one-stop shop for fun, learning, and making memories.

Duration: 26th to 31st April

For more information, contact: 9908077979

BookMagic Library

For curious minds in your home, BookMagic Library offers a summer workshop filled with science experiments, art classes, and storytelling sessions, Kids can also learn public speaking and life skills, making this camp entertaining and fun.

Age: 5 to 15

28th April to 6th of June

For more information, contact: 8520005444

Little Minds and Alphabetz

This camp is all about creativity and fun. From music and dance to storytelling and cooking, kids will have their hands full with exciting activities. Saturdays are extra special with team competitions and ikebana sessions. It’s a holistic experience that promises to keep kids engaged and happy.

Age: 3 to 10

Duration: 1st to 31st May

For more information, contact: 7702900366

Summer camps are more than just a way to keep kids busy—they’re a chance for them to grow, learn, and create unforgettable memories. Whether your child is an athlete, an artist, or an adventurer, there’s a camp in Vizag that’s perfect for them. So, what are you waiting for? Let the summer fun begin!

