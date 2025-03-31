As a region with frequent north-south interactions spanning centuries, North Andhra holds varied architectural influences in its monuments. With buddhist remnants, Kalingan influences, Indo-Saracenic monuments and more, the region is replete with stunning architectural marvels. Here, we bring to you some lesser known architectural gems of Uttarandhra that deserve greater attention from history and architecture buffs.

Mandasa Palace and Temple:

Located 200 km from Visakhapatnam near the AP-Odisha border is Mandasa, an erstwhile zamindari estate. The estate palace located in the town blends Indian designs into what looks like a medieval era English castle. The cylindrical towers, stained glass panels and pointed arches are the defining features of this palace.

Also located in the town is the Vasudeva Perumal Temple, a historic Vishnu temple boasting of ornate Kalingan architecture. The elaborate sculptures resembling those at the Konark Sun Temple are a treat to the eyes.

Located close to the popular Mahendragiri Hills, Mandasa can be visited en route to the hill station. Mandasa is also popular for its Palakova sweet, served in a liquid form as opposed to the usual solidified version.

Bobbili Guest House:

Bobbili is a treasure trove for history and architecture enthusiasts. The standout monuments are the Bobbili Fort and Guest House. The Bobbili Guest House is a breathtaking building designed in Indo-Saracenic architecture with majestic Islamic domes and large arches that have elaborate jali work.

The palace interiors are well maintained and full of artefacts showcasing the royalty of yesteryears. One could view many hunted animals, paintings, weaponry and furniture here.

Jamia Masjid, Srikakulam:

Srikakulam was the headquarters of the North Andhra region during the Golconda Sultanate period. A vestige from this era is the 17th-century Jamia Masjid located in Srikakulam town. Built in typical Qutb Shahi architecture, this mosque resembles the historic mosques of Hyderabad. The towering minarets, large arches and ornate designs are its iconic features.

The structure is located amidst an 18-acre compound that once housed a garden, which gave the name “Gulshanabad” (Garden City) to Srikakulam.

Srimukhalingam Temple:

The erstwhile capital of the Eastern Ganga empire, Mukhalingam is home to three exquisite Shiva temples from that era. The grandest of them all is Srimukhalingam. Built in Kalinga architecture, the temple complex is full of ornate carvings that are placed amongst Andhra’s finest architectural monuments.

