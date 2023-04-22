The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), at its standing committee meeting held on Friday, approved 96 out of 97 proposals for development works on the agenda. Of the total approved proposals, the majority of works were planned to be taken up in the 52nd ward, represented by Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar.

It was proposed to take up developmental works in the ward with Rs 2.40 crore. Sridhar expressed gratitude to other corporators and standing panel members for getting the proposals approved. However, some corporators objected to granting maximum work to a single ward.

It was agreed at the meeting to pay Rs 66 lakhs for the maintenance of sanitation vehicles for the period between 1 and 30 March 2023. It was also decided that the Visakhapatnam civic body would bear the amount of Rs 37 lakhs spent on developmental works at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam at MVP Colony, drawing flak from some members. They objected to GVMC bearing the expenditure when the TTD failed to pay the amount. Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari presided over the meeting.

