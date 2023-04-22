Over one lakh devotees are expected to visit the hilltop temple of Simhachalam on the occasion of Chandanotsavam on Sunday, 23 April 2023, according to Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS.

The collector along with City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikram Varma IPS, on Friday, reviewed the arrangements being made for the grand event. He further said that all arrangements were being made for hassle-free darshan to the common people.

Collector Mallikarjuna stated that the hereditary trustee and Minister for Endowments would first have the darshan at 3 am and others would be allowed to have the darshan later. All facilities such as water and power supply would be ensured on the day so that devotees would face no problems. People were advised to strictly follow traffic restrictions which would be enforced on the day.

Also, residents of the Simhachalam area were told not to use vehicles to facilitate the free flow of traffic to the hilltop temple. Thrivikram Varma sought the cooperation of the public for hassle-free darshan of all sections. He said rush areas were identified and necessary bandobast would be made to ensure law and order.

