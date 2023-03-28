The range of genres in the Indian Film Industry is something truly fascinating. Indian directors have an extraordinary capacity to capture the nuances and variety of almost any category imaginable. From action to romance and comedy, Indian films won’t fail to impress anyone with their variety. One genre that gets overlooked when it comes to Indian movies is horror. This is not to say that there aren’t any good horror offerings amongst Indian films. There are many that will scare you pale while keeping you enthralled with an engaging storyline. The latest Indian horror movies are just as impressive as Indian movies in any other genre and are readily available for us to watch on OTT platforms.

Here are 5 of the latest Indian horror movies on OTT platforms that will scare and thrill you in a way you’ve never experienced before.

Phone Bhoot

Two unemployed men take to exorcism as a means to earn an income. A ghost reaches out to the two of them with a business idea that promises to alleviate their poverty. However, things quickly go bad as the ghost’s own plan slowly unravels. Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmeet Singh and stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Masooda

Neelam’s life takes an awful turn when her daughter, Nazia, gets possessed by an evil spirit. With the help of her neighbour, Gopi, she sets out to save her daughter. Directed by Sai Kiran, this Telugu film stars Sangeetha Krish, Thiruveer, Bandhavi Sridhar, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Bhoothakaalam

Bhoothakaalam revolves around the lives of a mother and son. The duo experiences mysterious incidents that make a question their reality and sanity. This psychological horror is carried with spine-chilling sequences, that leave the viewers baffled. Revathi and Shane Nigam play prominent roles. This film was directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Blurr

When her sister dies an untimely death, Gayatri sets out to uncover what happened to her. While she tries to solve the mystery, she struggles with her own failing vision. This film stars Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhilash Thapliyal. It is directed by Ajay Bahl.

OTT platform: Zee5

Bhoot Police

Two brothers who feed on the superstitious nature of people run a fake exorcism business. Things take a turn when they are assigned a case in a tea estate. A series of unfortunate events get them embroiled in a struggle with an actual spirit. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these latest Indian horror movies you will watch first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.