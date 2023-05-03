On Friday, 5 May 2023, a job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will be recruiting to fill over 500 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

Dixon Manufacturing Ltd, Tirupathi

Name of the role: Operator/Assembler

Educational qualifications: 10th class/Inter/Any degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,000 per month + benefits

Number of vacancies: 100

Landmark Group (Max Fashion)

Name of the role: Customer representative Executive, Cashier, Part-timers

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Intermediate/ Any Degree

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Arowana Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Junior CAD Engineer

Educational qualifications: Diploma/ B.Tech

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Also read: Bhogapuram Airport will be operational by 2026, says CM Jagan

Expressbees (e-Commerce)

Name of the role: Warehouse Associate

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month+ 2,000 Attendance Bonus + PF+ ESI + Night Allowance

Number of vacancies: 10

Rock Man Industries

Name of the role: Technicians and Junior Engineers

Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Khazana Jewellers

Name of the role: Sales Executives, Cashiers

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-32 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,000-20,000 per month + incentives

Number of vacancies: 80

Concentrix

Name of the role: Voice Process (English and Hindi)

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

INOX

Name of the role: Guest Service Associates, Cashiers

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

YSK Infotech

Name of the role: ITI Supporters, Technicians, and Junior Engineers

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree/ ITI Diploma/ Btech

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 150

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 5 May 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.