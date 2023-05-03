On Friday, 5 May 2023, a job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will be recruiting to fill over 500 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Dixon Manufacturing Ltd, Tirupathi
Name of the role: Operator/Assembler
Educational qualifications: 10th class/Inter/Any degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,000 per month + benefits
Number of vacancies: 100
Landmark Group (Max Fashion)
Name of the role: Customer representative Executive, Cashier, Part-timers
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Intermediate/ Any Degree
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Arowana Software Solutions Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Junior CAD Engineer
Educational qualifications: Diploma/ B.Tech
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Expressbees (e-Commerce)
Name of the role: Warehouse Associate
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month+ 2,000 Attendance Bonus + PF+ ESI + Night Allowance
Number of vacancies: 10
Rock Man Industries
Name of the role: Technicians and Junior Engineers
Educational qualifications: ITI/ Diploma
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Khazana Jewellers
Name of the role: Sales Executives, Cashiers
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-32 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,000-20,000 per month + incentives
Number of vacancies: 80
Concentrix
Name of the role: Voice Process (English and Hindi)
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
INOX
Name of the role: Guest Service Associates, Cashiers
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
YSK Infotech
Name of the role: ITI Supporters, Technicians, and Junior Engineers
Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree/ ITI Diploma/ Btech
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 150
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 5 May 2023.
