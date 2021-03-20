We often tend to have memories attached to desserts, like the slice of a cake for mid-night cravings, the piece of a brownie by your study table, or the chocolates you munch on while working. Good desserts tend to leave an everlasting impact on us. With the pandemic hitting the world in full force, we need our guilty indulgence on baked desserts now more than ever. Be it brownies, cookies, cakes, or extravagant desserts like Baklava and Tres Leches, there is a place for every kind of dessert in Vizag, thanks to some super talented bakers here. Here is a list of 11 bakers in Vizag, delivering home-baked goodies from their homes, and with the help of Instagram.

11 home-based bakers in Vizag whipping up delicious desserts

#1 The Pudding & Co by Nanditha Reddy

A qualified doctor and a passionate baker, Nanditha turned to baking during the tough times of lockdown. What started as a distraction from the harsh reality of COVID, her skill in baking led to the origins of Pudding and Co. Bringing smiles to dessert lovers of the city, Pudding and Co. is growing by the day.

Famous for: Tres Leches, Apricot Pudding and Tiramisu.

#2 The Bakersgram by Dania Khan

The Bakersgram is yet another account that has been growing from strength to strength on Instagram. Led by Dania Khan, the account, which was launched in 2019, is a gallery of delicious cupcakes, brownies, donuts, cakes, and a lot more.

Dania shares that her love for baking traces to 10 years ago when she was first drawn to the art while watching YouTube videos. Working to master the art over the years, the 22-year-old now has her own blog, where she fervently updates her followers with recipes. Sharing that Vizag has taken a special liking to her cupcakes, brownies, and donuts, Dania plans to set up a chain of cafes in the city once she earns her professional diploma as a pastry chef.

Famous for: Nutella Bomboloni, Chocolate Ganache Cupcake, Assorted Brownies

#3 Palate-o-Licious by Miteeksha Dhar

Catering to people looking for unique desserts, Miteeksha Dhar started Palate-o-Licious after she left her job as an Innovation Manager. When the pandemic hit, Miteeksha, having the time and a knack for baking in her hands, started experimenting with baking different kinds of baked items.

Famous for: New York, Nutella and Mango Cheesecakes, Cranberry and White Chocolate Loaf and Lush Banoffee Trifle.

#4 Bake and Roll by Subhasree Ray

Brownies being her speciality, Subha is a self-taught baker and a part-time YouTuber. She started her business, Bake and Roll, in July 2020. She has been baking since her high school, and believes that there’s bliss in baking. Being a young baker in business, Aditi Rao Hydari’s 100 brownie order gave her the extra boost of confidence. In future, Subha wishes to open her own cafe.

Famous for: Chocochip and Nutella Brownies

#5 Whisklittle by Sonali Asrani

Although her interest in baking started from a very young age, she could turn to professional baking only after a tiresome corporate job and convincing of family. A graduate with a diploma degree from Whitecaps International School of Pastry, Bengaluru, Sonali with help from her sister, Prathna, started Whisklittle. Whisklittle offers delicious and beautifully crafted cakes.

Famous for: Unique desserts like Baklava and Red Velvet cakes.

#6 Alatsa Baking by Alekhya Maddipoti

A scroll through Alekhya Maddipoti’s alatsa_baking would fill the sight with cakes, cakes, and more cakes. A final year Engineering student, the young baker from the city of destiny feels that baking is her beautiful escapade; a therapy of sorts. While she still has a long road ahead of her, Alekhya advises aspiring bakers not to shy away from taking a leap. “It’s never too late to start a baking business, and if you have always dreamt of starting one, go for it. Once you start enjoying the process, there’s surely no looking back,” she shares.

Famous for: Chocolate Hazlenut Cake, Blueberry Cupcakes.

#7 Izzy’s Confection and Connection by Jumana Izzy

This 26-year-old baker is known for her pretty and colorful cakes in the city. This housewife and mother believes in perfection, which reflects in her cake designs. She lives by the motto, “to bake happiness for everyone”. Her customers can choose from a wide range of baked goods like, cookies, donuts, cupcakes etc.

Famous for: Chocolate truffle cake, Rasmalai cake and Brownie tub.

#8 BakeUpVizag by Durga and Kamal

Making to our list of home-based bakers in Vizag is Bake Up. Started by cousins, Durga and Kamal, Bake Up is a home baked dessert company offering a wide range of cakes and chocolates. The baker-duo swears by its policy of making everything from scratch. Being a chef by profession, Kamal, along with Durga, underwent various baking courses.

Famous for: Gift hampers with homemade chocolates.

#9 Chocozia by Swetha Agarwal

Spreading happiness through her bakes, Shweta Agarwal has the most adorable instagram feed. Turning her passion into profession, Shweta started Chocozia in August 2020. From homemade chocolates to muffins, Chocozia will leave you wanting for more.

Famous for: Brownies, Cakes and Cupcakes.

#10 Bakelicious by Asha Rathod

Owing to her family and friends’ encouragement on starting a business off her baking skills, Asha started Bakelicious. She has been baking for her family for a long time, especially for her children. It has been five years since she started Bakelicious, delivering custom made cakes.

Famous for: Theme-based cakes

#11 The Culinary Tycoon by Aafreen Sheik

An IT professional by day and baker by night, Aafreen delivers the best to her customers. Her mother being a baker herself, Afreen was only 10 when she started mastering the art of baking. With her cousins helping her out with managing orders and coordinating deliveries, Afreen focuses on perfecting the desserts, and is surely among the bakers to lookout for in Vizag.

Famous for: Custom cakes and brownies.