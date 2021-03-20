It is no hidden fact that food is a reflection of a region’s inherent culture. Oozing with myriad flavours, regional cuisine is the soulful concoction of local ingredients and some treasured traditions. Taking us to the streets of Thailand with one such delectable spread of food in Vizag is Welcomhotel Devee Grand Bay’s Kaffir Lime Diaries- a special food festival offering authentic flavours of Thai cuisine.

Thai food, which enjoys popularity in South Eastern countries like Vietnam, Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia, is known to draw influence from Indian cuisine. And the organisers of the food fest claim to have curated the spread while keeping the taste preferences of the local guests in mind.

What’s on offer?

Kaffir Lime Diaries comes as a diverse mix of regional, and street favourites, from Thai cuisine.

While the names of the dishes on the menu might take a minute or two to be comprehended, their flavours, don’t. Take the Kanom Pang Nar Pak for example. A toasted bread, filled with delicious vegetable stuffing, is fried to perfection and topped with sesame to make for the ideal appetizer. The non-vegetarian Satay Kai are inner fillets of grilled chicken, served inserted in wooden sticks, accompanied with peanut sauce. This appetizer is grilled to perfection; thereby resulting in a coarse outer layer with a soft inner finding.

Poh Pia Thord, a Thai style vegetarian Mini Spring Roll, is another delectable starter to flag off the proceedings at the feast. This is accompanied by the Chef’s special sauce; deliciously made with red chillies and must be tried for its unique spice quotient.

Gourmets would know that not many Thai platters would be complete without the much-adored Khao Soi. The famous Thai street special soup, inspired by the Burmese Khao Suey, is served with fried noodles and accompaniments. Filling your palate with the lasting goodness of coconut, this appetizer qualifies as a must-try on the menu here. Apart from the vegetarian preference, this also comes with a chicken alternate.

The quintessential Thai curries, and the traditional sticky rice, then fill the platter for the main course. The vegetarian curry is Gaeng Kiew Wan Pak a green curry with fresh vegetables cooked in coconut milk and Thai herbs. For the meat lovers, is the spicy Gaeng Massaman; South Thailand’s traditional curry made with lamb and an assortment of spices. Both are eaten with the rice; the sticky texture of which makes it an interesting discovery for one’s palate.

The next part of the main course is the traditional stir-fried specialties. For vegetarians, the Pad Priew Wan Pak, having stir-fried vegetables in sweet and sour with pineapple. . The non-vegetarian option is the Koong Phad Med Mamuang; stir-fried prawn with cashew nuts scallion, and pimentos.

Additionally, the Phad Thai Koong was an instant charmer. Traditional stir-fried Thai noodles, dressed in ginger, garlic, crushed peanuts, and cut veggies; this dish is another true reflector of the Southeast Asian country’s cuisine. The non-vegetarian options are the Phad Thai Kai (chicken) and the Phad Thai Phak (prawns).

To help us sign off a lavish meal is the delicious dessert trio of Sang Khaya Fak Thong, Thai Coconut Brulee, and Thai Coconut Pineapple Cake.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to Kaffir Lime Diaries at Welcomhotel Devee Grand Bay and treat yourself to some authentic Thai food in Vizag.

Details of the Thai Food Festival in Vizag:

Dates: 19 March-28 March

Venue: WelcomCafe Oceanic, Welcomhotel Devee Grand Bay, Vizag

Timings: 1 PM to 2.45 PM & 7:30 PM to 11.30 PM

For reservations, contact: Saravana – +91-6309716362 / 0891-6600101