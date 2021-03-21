The past year has seen tremendous growth in digital entertainment. Aha is one such OTT platform that bloomed amidst the pandemic. It was launched in February 2020 and officially launched on 25 March of that year. Apart from streaming a range of Telugu movies, and series, they also create some of their own content. Here is a list of 5 new movies and series that you can catch up with on Aha.

5 new movies and web series on Aha:

#1 Krack

Ravi Teja and Sruthi Haasan starrer Krack, hit the screens on 9 January 2021. It started streaming on Aha from 5 February. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action entertainer was well received by its audience. It moved on to become one of the biggest hits in Ravi Teja’s career.

#2 Gaali Sampath

Gaali Sampath, starring Sree Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad, is sought to be a fun-filled entertainer. This Anish Krishna directorial was released in theatres on 12 March 2021. It was released on Aha, on 19 March. The movie also stars Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, and Sathya.

#3 Kshana Kshanam

Falling under the mystery drama genre, the plot of Kshana Kshanam is based on the protagonist trying to solve a murder where he’s listed as the prime suspect. The movie sees Karthik Mendinoca, and debutant Jia Sharma, in the lead roles. The movie released in theatres on 26 February 2021. It was released on Aha, on 19 March.

#4 Naandhi

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Naandhi’s plot revolves around a prisoner’s life as he awaits judgment on a trial against him for murder. This movie is said to be one of Allari Naresh’s best works so far. With a captivating storyline, Naandhi sure does put on a great show.

#5 No. 1 Yaari season 3

Rana Daggubati is back with our favourite talk show, No. 1 Yaari. The show kept its audience coming back for more with its candid conversations and engaging games. Catch this all new season of fun with celebrities on Aha now. The first episode of this season was with the Jathi Ratnalu team.