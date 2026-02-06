Innovative dad-daughter duo develop device to combat air pollution.

An innovative father-daughter duo from Vizag has developed an affordable and easy-to-maintain device that reduces air pollution from automobiles by up to 50%. They have patented this device with the Government of India on July 27, 2025.

The team is made up of Margana Ramarao, a retired mechanical supervisor from the Naval Dockyard, and his daughter, Dr Tulasi, a radiologist. Together, they have created a groundbreaking device aimed at addressing one of the country’s most pressing and hazardous issues: air pollution. Their innovative solution is designed to reduce automobile emissions by 50% while remaining cost-effective.

The story of the innovation goes back 20 years, when Ramarao was still employed at the Naval Dockyard. While he would work on this innovative device, his then school-going daughter would also join him, and together they would brainstorm ideas. Ramarao started by testing his device on naval vehicles. His selfless and noble efforts won him recognition and several medals from the Indian Naval Authorities.

Despite gaining recognition, he encouraged his daughter to persist in enhancing the device, which subsequently underwent testing at the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Andhra University, the Road Transport Authority, and GITAM University. These institutions validated the device’s effectiveness. Laboratory tests also corroborated its efficacy, confirming that it can reduce pollution by 30% to 50%.

The device does not put any pressure back on the engine or cause any sort of problems, giving a smooth driving experience. The device can also be installed on now-banned devices and yield positive results, enabling them to meet the BS-3 and BS-4 standards. Since 2022, the device has been successfully installed in trucks, Boleros, and autos.

The mechanism and maintenance of this device are simple, affordable, yet effective. A chamber filled with water and chemicals is fitted into the vehicle, and the exhaust gases are directed into the chamber. The solution in the chamber mixes with the gases, trapping them within. The pollution trapped turns into a sludge due to the chemicals and settles at the bottom. The sludge, which consists of carbon, sulphur, and particulate matter, can be stored and recycled to yield something useful.

Dr Tulasi noted that gas emissions from automobiles have caused nearly half of India’s pollution, posing serious health hazards like respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and posing a huge threat to agriculture and the environment. Furthermore, the government’s prohibition on vehicles older than 15 years has imposed a significant economic strain on individuals. This innovation will help tackle both the environmental damage and increase vehicle life.

The AP State Road Transport Corporation and the father-daughter team have collaborated. The device will be installed in the APSRTC Buses to combat pollution.

Also read: IFR: VMRDA busy making tourist spots more attractive

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.