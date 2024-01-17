Indira Gandhi Zoological Park near the Seethakonda Reserve Forest, spanning across 625 acres in Visakhapatnam is the perfect hangout spot for families. Vizag Zoo supports over 1000 animals and birds. Its inception dates back to 1972, coinciding with the establishment of the Wildlife Protection Act in India, and it warmly welcomed the public on May 19, 1977. Surrounded by the enchanting hills of the Eastern Ghats on three sides and the Bay of Bengal on the fourth, this ex-situ facility is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts.

As a distinguished category Zoo acknowledged by the Central Zoo Authority, the park hosts a diverse array of 843 animals, including mammals, carnivores, lesser carnivores, canids, ungulates, reptiles, birds, and butterflies, representing 123 different species. The immersive natural ambiance provides these creatures with a habitat that closely resembles their native environments. What sets Vizag Zoo apart is its unique setting near the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, allowing many animals and birds to roam freely within the park. This proximity to a forest area enhances the park’s commitment to conservation and contributes to the overall well-being of its inhabitants.

The zoo is closed every Monday and is open from 9 AM to 5 PM on all days. The ticket price ranges from 30 rupees to 70 rupees. The zoo also boasts a butterfly park with over 36 kinds of butterflies. November to March is the perfect time to visit the zoo as the weather is pleasant and comfortable in Vizag. Kids enjoy looking at different animals like monkeys, giraffes, tigers, and elephants.

Visitors to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park can not only enjoy observing a wide variety of wildlife but also appreciate the lush surroundings and the symbiotic relationship between the zoo and the adjacent forest. The park’s commitment to providing a natural and comfortable habitat for its residents reflects a dedication to wildlife conservation and education. In essence, the zoo stands as a testament to India’s rich biodiversity, offering a unique opportunity for people to connect with nature and foster a deeper understanding of the importance of wildlife preservation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.