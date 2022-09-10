The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam is organising a series of programs to celebrate the occasion of Big Butterfly Month from 14 September to 18 September 2022.

Big Butterfly Month is the celebration of the existence of butterflies and is celebrated by various organisations. Observed every year in the month of September, the main objective is aimed to conduct a scientific survey to help us examine the health of the environment. In line with this agenda, the Visakhapatnam Zoo has organised a five-day program to bring awareness on what kind of plants butterflies rely on for food and shelter, management of butterfly gardens, conservation of butterflies, and how to make a house for butterflies.

Butterflies play a major role in the conservation of the environment around us and hence it is important to bring awareness about its conservation, especially among children and the younger generation, opined the IGZP Zoo Curator, Nandani Salaria, IFS.

In addition, the Visakhapatnam Zoo will also be organising competitions like photography and butterfly craft designing. This program is open to all age groups and interested persons can enrol their names by paying a registration fee of ₹100 for individual programs and ₹400 for the five-day program. Certificates will be given to all participants and prizes will be awarded to winners in competitions.

For more details contact Public Relations Officer, T Ch V Ramana (9441130894) or IGZP Assistant Curator (9440810213).

