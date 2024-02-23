The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with Southern Group, recently introduced a range of new battery-operated bicycles to improve visitors’ experience. The inauguration event was attended by the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Visakhapatnam, Srikanta Natha Reddy, IFS, along with the Curator of IGZP, Dr. Nandani Salaria, IFS. It was also attended by the DCF of IGZP, Mangamma, and the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Southern Group, Satish. These battery bikes mark a new era of green mobility within the Visakhapatnam Zoo premises.

Battery-operated bikes, also known as e-bikes, are bicycles that have an electric motor that assists the rider’s pedalling. They can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, improve health and fitness, and save time. They’re also meant to help increase the accessibility and mobility of the riders, helping them to travel longer distances. Equipped with such advanced technology, these bicycles will to provide a smooth, efficient and eco-friendly way for visitors to explore the large area of the zoo, without causing any pollution or noise.

The initiative is in line with IGZP’s vision of promoting sustainable tourism and environmental protection. The battery bikes not only enhance visitors’ experience by making it less exhausting to travel the Visakhapatnam zoo, but also demonstrate IGZP’s commitment to environmental conservation. The bikes are available for visitors to rent for Rs. 70/- per hour.

Assistant Curators, Gopi and Gopala Naidu, Forest Section Officer, Rajesh, and members of the Southern Group staff participated in the event.

About IDZP:

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is located amidst Seethakonda Reserve Forest, covering an area of 625 acres. Being a Large category zoo recognized by the Central Zoo Authority, the park houses 843 animals including mammals, carnivores, lesser carnivores, canids, ungulates, reptiles, and birds. It is also home to many butterflies from across 123 different species.

